Hanukkah 2021 has officially begun, and the stars are taking to social media to celebrate this year’s festival of lights.

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl kicked things off by reigniting his “Hanukkah Sessions” with a cover of “Stay” by Lisa Loeb.

Andy Cohen shared an adorable photo of him and two-year-old son Benjamin lighting their Hanukkah candles together.

Mariah Carey marked the occasion by teaching her 10-year-old twins a sweet song.

Happy Hanukkah!!!! 💖🕎 Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe, I don't think they've got it yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/aZhiDx0IKZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 29, 2021

“Learned this one in grade school, thought I’d teach it to Roc & Roe,” she wrote, while posting a clip of daughter Monroe and son Moroccan watching on curiously as their mother sings, “Hanukkah is coming, Hanukkah is coming, that’s a time we have the happiest days.”

Other celebrities shared photos of their Hanukkah cooking endeavours, including Chelsea Handler and Joshua Malina.

Check out more stars celebrating Hanukkah this year:

Happy Chanukah!

And Disco Disco to all!

Love,

The Zohan pic.twitter.com/RmMYvXjJWw — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) November 28, 2021

Happy Hanukkah to all of my awesome Jewish friends and fans 💜💜💜💜 #Hanukkah 🕎 pic.twitter.com/4lRwOGjdFE — Tara Reid (@TaraReid) November 28, 2021