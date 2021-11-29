Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are proving that they can still be friends even after dating.

The two, who play an on-screen couple in “Outer Banks”, were spotted in Atlanta together.

“Just ran into my favourite OBX couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase) Thanks for makin my night! So cool!” Leonard Cole captioned a post of them all together on Instagram.

Despite rumours that they had got back together, a source told E! News they are “just friends.”

At the beginning of November, news broke that the two split after more than a year of dating.

“Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

Stokes, 29, and Cline, 23, met while filming the first season of the Netflix show.

They went Instagram official in June 2020, with Cline later telling ET, “It’s really cool. Love is tight. It’s cool to share this experience with your favourite people and also your favourite person. … I feel very happy.”