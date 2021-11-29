Tiger Woods is coming to terms with reality after his car crash earlier this year.

Speaking with Golf Digest, the pro said he doesn’t have plans to return to being a full-time golfer.

“It’s an unfortunate reality,” Woods told the publication. “But, it’s my reality. And, I understand it, and I accept it.”

Adding, “I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

Woods also opened up about concerns his leg would have to be amputated after the horrific crash.

“There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg,” he said.