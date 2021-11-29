The BBC documentary “The Princes And The Press” went in-depth into the relationship Princes William and Harry have with the press and the allegations in which the media played a part in the feud between the brothers, with the second episode airing Monday.

Part of that was the bullying allegations that were brought against Meghan Markle days before her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Asking The Times royal correspondent Valentine Low if he thought the leak of the allegations were approved by Prince William, Low shut down any speculation.

“Absolutely not,” Low responded when asked if the Duke of Cambridge gave “his tacit approval.”

The documentary also looked at how William “wooed” the press after Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding bringing “very clever, well-connected government professional communications officers” to build relationships with a few of the tabloids The Standard‘s Robert Jobson said.

“Editors from various newspapers were invited in to meet [William],” Rhianna Mills added. So that Prince William could “understand what newspapers and broadcasters are about and for him to kind of set out his stall for them”.