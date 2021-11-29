“All rise” because “Judge Steve Harvey” is almost here.

The comedian and “Celebrity Family Feud” host is getting ready for his next gig as bangs the gavel.

“Always good to come to court when you can’t lose,” Harvey joked in the trailer.

The one hour episodes will hear a variety of cases from small claims all the way up to the big issues.

The official synopsis reads, “real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in [Harvey’s] courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

“Judge Steve Harvey” premieres Jan. 4 on ABC or stream on Hulu.