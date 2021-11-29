Mick Jagger is a big “Downton Abbey” fan.

Joanne Froggatt, who plays Anna Bates on the hit period drama, told The Observer that the Rolling Stones frontman loves their show.

“Mick Jagger is a big Downton fan. I heard he cut short a Rolling Stones rehearsal so they could go and watch it. I’d love that to be true,” she said.

Froggatt also recalled meeting Kate Middleton when the duchess visited the set.

“I embarrassed myself in front of the Duchess of Cambridge. She visited the Downton set and walked in while me and Michelle Dockery were filming a scene in Lady Mary’s bedroom,” she recalled.

“She said: ‘It feels very strange to be in your bedroom’. I replied, ‘Yeah, not many people get to come in Lady Mary’s bedroom.’ I didn’t mean it as a double entendre, but I swear I saw the faintest flicker of a smile,” Froggatt added.

Froggatt is set to return as Anna in “Downton Abbey: A New Era” out in theatres on March 18, 2022.