Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson proved they can sing pretty much anything as they appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s new game show “That’s My Jam” on Monday.

The show is inspired by some of the games Fallon plays with his guests on “The Tonight Show”, with Clarkson and Grande going head-to-head in a Mixtape Medley showdown.

The pair were given an array of random songs from Pop Divas in the segment, belting out the lyrics without knowing which track was coming next.

Clarkson and Grande appeared on the show alongside their fellow “The Voice” coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande Stage A Sing-Off For Jimmy Fallon’s New Series ‘That’s My Jam’

Grande performed incredible covers of songs like Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again”, Cher’s “Believe”, Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” and Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”.

Clarkson, on the other hand, nailed Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine”, Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know”, and Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart”.

Grande then pretended to walk off the stage as Clarkson belted out a stunning cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”, even joining in with her for the final part.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson To Host Star-Studded Christmas Special With Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy And More

Fallon said at one point, “These guys can sing!” before calling their performance “unbelievable.”

Despite Grande’s jaw-dropping performances, it was Clarkson and Legend who were crowned the winners of that round.

See more in the clip above, and see some of the fan reaction to the segment below.

I could listen to @kellyclarkson and @ArianaGrande all the time after hearing them together during #thatsmyjam. Need more of them on there honestly! #ArianaGrande #KellyClarkson — Natacha Collins (@natachacollins_) November 29, 2021

This is one of the most normie tweets I will ever make If you haven't listened to Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson do Mixtape Medley on Jimmy Fallon, you are MISSING a showcase of vocal talent — ❄️ Juliet • Heavenrend 🤍 (@JuIietWinters) November 26, 2021

The Ariana & Kelly medley showdown … was Amazing!!! — Lupita (@teJanaLupita) November 30, 2021

ariana & kelly are the definition of a power duo pic.twitter.com/XRiS4w1Cya — pam (@ptxariana) November 30, 2021

Can’t Ariana & Kelly for real do a duet though.. or tour? I would go #ThatsMyJam — Sarina🍀💙 (@sarinamay93) November 30, 2021