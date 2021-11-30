Rihanna has been made a national hero in her home country of Barbados.

The singer was honoured by Prime Minister Mia Mottley at an event marking Barbados’ new status as a republic on Monday.

Rihanna, who was previously named ambassador to Barbados in 2018, was made a member of the Order of National Heroes.

The singer, who flew back to the Caribbean island for the event, touched her heart as she was praised by Mottley.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley (L) and President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason (R) honour Rihanna as a National Hero during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell – Pool/Getty Images)

The PM quoted RiRi’s lyrics as she said: “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your words, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go.”

Prince Charles was in attendance at the event as Barbados prepared to remove Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.

The Queen is still head of state in more than a dozen other countries that were formerly under British rule, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Jamaica.

Charles joined the inauguration of president-elect Sandra Mason in replacement of the Queen, a move by Barbados to shed the final vestiges of a colonial system that once spanned the globe.

The royal delivered a speech highlighting the continuing friendship of the two nations despite the change in constitutional status.