The host of “The Daily Show” wants people to stop panicking.

On Monday night’s show, Trevor Noah addressed the fears surrounding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa, which the WHO has now listed as a variant of concern, prompting countries, including the U.S. and Canada, to introduce travel restrictions on the nation.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Talks About ‘The Talk’ Black Parents Give Their Kids About The Police

“We shouldn’t panic, because this variant was just discovered so there’s still a ton that we don’t know about it,” the host said. “We don’t know how long it’s been around, we don’t know if it causes more severe illness, we don’t know if it can evade our vaccines.”

He explained that despite its concerning mutations, it’s possible the variant may turn out to be relatively similar to previous ones with relatively meaningless differences.

“Like when Apple acts like it’s making tons of changes to the iPhone, and then we’re like, ‘Ah, I need a new iPhone!'” Noah joked. “And then when you get it, and you’re like, ‘Wait. It’s just a slightly different camera? I killed a man in line for this thing.”

Next, Noah turned to the U.S., which has banned travellers from South Africa and a number of other countries in the region from entering.

“As a South African,” Noah said, “I think this travel ban is total bulls**t.”

As the host explained, the variant has already been found in a dozen countries, including Canada, and it is not known where it started or how long it’s been around, but only African countries have been targeted by travel restrictions.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Opens Up About Why He Initially Turned Down The Offer To Succeed Jon Stewart On ‘The Daily Show’

Acknowledging that the U.S. policy may buy them a few weeks before the variant hits them, there are other downsides.

“You do realize that other countries are paying attention and they realize if they are going to get punished for telling the world about new variants, they’re going to stop telling the world whenever their scientists discover new variants,” Noah said.

“I’m just saying, don’t be surprised when the next variant pops up in Europe and Italian scientists come out acting like nothing is wrong,” he added, as fake blood began pouring out of his face while imitating an Italian accent. “Everything is a-fine! This is just a, how you say, a TikTok challenge!”

On Twitter, a fan shared that Noah had made similar points in a recent standup set, including praising South African scientists for identifying the new variant.