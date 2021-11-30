Click to share this via email

“The Facts of Life” is coming back for one night only with a star-studded cast.

Jennifer Aniston is set to star as Blair, along with Gabrielle Union (Tootie), Allison Tolman (Natalie), and Kathryn Hahn (Jo).

Ann Dowd, who will also appear in the live re-enactment of “Diff’rent Strokes” on the same night, will take on the role of Mrs. Garrett in the show, which originally ran from 1979 to 1988.

“Diff’rent Strokes” ran from 1978 to 1986.

Tuesday, Dec 7th the cast of #DiffrentStrokes meets an equally-amazing cast for #TheFactsOfLife! Jennifer Aniston as Blair, @ItsGabrielleU as Tootie, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, @Allison_Tolman as Natalie & Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/yWf1hO7WCZ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2021

For those that aren’t aware of “The Facts of Life”, a synopsis reads: “Edna Garrett, a housemother at a private boarding school for women, faces various problems with a group of teenage girls who are studying in the institution.”

The re-enactment is part of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” series and will air December 7 on ABC.

“I cannot imagine a better group… and I can’t wait to do their hair,” Kimmel joked on his talk show Monday, the Hollywood Reporter shared.

The “Diff’rent Strokes” re-enactment will also feature a star-studded cast, with John Lithgow and Kevin Hart playing Mr. Drummond and Arnold, respectively.

Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Brent Miller will executive produce, along with Jim Burrows, who, with Andy Fisher, will direct the eagerly anticipated double bill.

The “Live In Front of a Studio Audience” franchise kicked off in May 2019 with a cast including Woody Harrelson, Viola Davis, Jamie Foxx, and Martin Short re-creating episodes of Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons”.

Lear and Kimmel then produced a second instalment featuring another episode of “All in the Family” and a re-enactment of “Good Times”.