If pop music ever gets boring, Alessia Cara might have a future in jazz.

On Monday night, the Canadian singer appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon had her play the Musical Genre Challenge.

In the game, a random generator selected popular songs, matching them to completely new genres, and both Cara and Fallon had to sing the tracks in the assigned style.

Fallon was first up, singing a synth-heavy ’80s new wave rendition of BTS’s “Butter”, complete with ’80s dance moves.

For Cara’s first go, she took on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More”, putting a soft ’60s folk sound on the pop hit.

Next up was Fallon with a British Invasion take on the “Spider-Man” theme song.

Finally, Cara went jazz/swing with the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay”, not to be confused with her own song “Stay”.

Also on the show, Cara sat down to talk with Fallon, revealing why she decided to cover the Christmas classic “Jingle Bell Rock”, which she released earlier this month.

“I tend to gravitate toward super melancholic songs and Christmas songs tend to be a little bit sad,” she said. “But this one felt like it was really jolly and happy and that’s kind of what we all need.”