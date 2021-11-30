Kathy Griffin joked about being “un-cancelled” as she chatted with Jimmy Kimmel Monday.

The comedian, who is recovering from lung cancer surgery she had in August, referenced that 2017 Donald Trump controversy, in which she faced backlash after she posed with a bloody replica of the then-U.S. president’s severed head.

Griffin shared, “So you guys know I’m cancelled, right? Like, I was like, cancelled cancelled.

“And so I’m very slowly getting un-cancelled. And what I think is funny is that people are kinda like afraid of me now and all that stuff. And you know that guy Paul Gosar made a video, and I was back in the news again? So anyway, so I think I’m gonna get un-cancelled. I think I’m an actress again, guys.”

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin: Donald Trump Should Inject A ‘Syringe With Nothing But Air’

Griffin is now starring in the new season of HBO Max’s dark comedy “Search Party”, with Griffin joking of it having a younger audience: “Apparently, the young kids don’t know that I’m a ‘terrorist’.

“You know the MAGAs think I’m a terrorist. They don’t even know that stuff, they watch the TikTak.”

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin Shares Support For Comedian After ‘Karen’ Heckler Storms The Stage During His Show

Griffin also thanked Kimmel for always standing by her.

She told the host, “By the way, you are really, really, [one] of the people I can count on one hand that rejected my cancellation.”

Kimmel replied: “Yes, it was ridiculous.”