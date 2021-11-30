Dr. Oz is getting into politics.

On Monday, TMZ reported that TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz is gearing up to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

Rumours about a potential run gained steam earlier this year. Now, according to TMZ, Oz has made a multi-million-dollar media buy in the state and has hired a campaign staff, including a top Republican operative.

The daytime TV star would be running to replace sitting Republican Pat Toomey, who announced last month that he will be retiring from office next year.

Dr. Oz gained widespread attention on TV, appearing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” regularly for five seasons, before launching “The Dr. Oz Show” in 2009.

It is expected that he will step back from the talk show over the next few months and make his official campaign announcement on Tuesday’s “Hannity” on Fox News.

Despite his popularity, the medical doctor has been a target of criticism for promoting pseudoscience, unproven alternative medicines, weight loss scams, and more.

Dr. Oz isn’t the only celebrity who has recently mulled a political run. Matthew McConaughey had been considering campaigning to become governor of Texas, but over the weekend he announced in an Instagram video that he has no plans for a future in politics.