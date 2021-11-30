Heather Young gave viewers the inside scoop on her claim to fame.

The 34-year-old Netflix realtor on “Selling Sunset” revealed that, before she found fame selling luxurious Hollywood homes, she posed nude for Playboy.

Young described her experience posing for the iconic publication as a “defining” career moment and admitted that it helped her succeed.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Playboy

“It catapulted my career, it changed my life, it was the most defining moment in my life”, she told the Sun.

The reality star said that her Playmate days gave her the opportunity to build her estate agent career. Young said “modelling and acting transitioned [her] into real estate” as she obtained a lot of wealthy and celebrity contacts.

“I channelled that into real estate and using my contacts. I sold over nine million dollars’ worth of real estate within my first four months”.

The blond bombshell recently married Tarek El Moussa and is now a stepmom to his two children: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. She admitted, “I’m still trying to figure out how I’m going to tell the kids I did Playboy“.

It’s been 10 years since Young posed nude for the magazine and if she could go back, she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done. I’m proud of my life. Everything I’ve done has got me to where I am today.”