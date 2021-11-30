Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Adele is heading to Las Vegas.

After over a month of rumours, the singer’s Vegas residency has finally been announced.

Adele, who has had huge success with her recently released album 30, is set to take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

READ MORE: Adele’s ’30’ Debuts At Top Of Billboard 200 Chart

The shows, titled “Weekends With Adele”, will begin on Friday, January 21, 2022, and will see the British star perform two shows each weekend until Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The dates for the 12-week residency:

Weekend 1: Friday, Jan. 21 – Saturday, Jan. 22

Weekend 2: Jan. 28 – 29

Weekend 3: Feb. 4 – 5

Weekend 4: Feb. 11 – 12

Weekend 5: Feb. 25 – 26

Weekend 6: March 4 – 5

Weekend 7: March 11 – 12

Weekend 8: March 18 – 19

Weekend 9: March 25 – 26

Weekend 10: April 1 – 2

Weekend 11: April 8 – 9

Weekend 12: April 15 -16

For more information on tickets visit www.adele.com.

Adele, who recently shot down the Vegas rumours in an interview with Rolling Stone, will also take the stage in London’s Hyde Park for two shows over the summer.

READ MORE: Australian Journalist Matt Doran Issues On-Apology After Headline-Making Botched Interview With Adele

She told Rolling Stone of not having any touring plans to promote 30: “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff. I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.”