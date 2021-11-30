Click to share this via email

Midge Maisel is ready to change the game.

On Tuesday, Prime Video Canada debuted the teaser for season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, starring Rachel Brosnahan.

In the trailer, Midge sits down with her manager Susie to “talk business,” telling her she wants headline gigs.

When Susie tells her that’s not how the business works, Midge says, “Then let’s change the business.”

“It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her,” the official description reads.

The series also stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 premieres Feb. 18, 2022.