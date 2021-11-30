Kate Middleton will host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey next month.

The service, which is supported by the Royal Foundation, will recognize and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities throughout the pandemic.

It will take place on Wednesday, December 8, and will be “a celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us,” the Palace confirmed.

2/ Next week, The Duchess will host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, supported by The Royal Foundation, bringing many of those inspirational people together. The service, which will be broadcast in December, will look back on the last eighteen months. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2021

4/ people and organisations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2021

The press release continued, “Filmed for broadcast, it will be a moment for the nation to come together and look back on the last 18 months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organizations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others.”

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Dazzles In Familiar Green Dress At Royal Variety Performance

As well as uniting inspirational individuals from across the U.K. who have gone above and beyond to care for and protect those in need during the pandemic, the service will also include those working in mental health and family — areas of particular importance to the duchess.

Guests will include those involved in grassroots community initiatives, charity workers, volunteers, teachers, emergency responders, and armed forces personnel.

The congregation will also include guests who may be more vulnerable or isolated in our communities –- people with limited social connections, the recently bereaved, and those without their own homes.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Chats To 98-Year-Old Veteran Of Second World War And 10-Year-Old Cub Scout In Heartwarming Video

The service “will feature carols performed by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir alongside readings and musical performances by a variety of guests, blending traditional elements with a modern and inclusive feel to encompass people of all faiths and none,” the press release went on.

“It will also incorporate poignant personal reflections, exploring how lockdown reminded us about the importance of human connection and what it means, as families, communities and as a nation, to be together and to feel united to help one another through times of hardship or uncertainty.”

The service has been developed and delivered in partnership with Westminster Abbey and BBC Studios Events Productions, who will produce the carol service for broadcast by ITV as part of a special program in December.