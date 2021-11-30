Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children on this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk”.

The 57-year-old actress adopted two children: son Louis, 11, back in 2010 when he was 3½ months old and daughter Laila, 8, in 2015.

In a preview clip of Wednesday’s episode, Bullock sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an open conversation about motherhood.

“To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us,” the actress explains. “And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies.”

“It’s the mother-child dynamic,” Willow comments. “There is no colour.”