Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children on this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk”.
The 57-year-old actress adopted two children: son Louis, 11, back in 2010 when he was 3½ months old and daughter Laila, 8, in 2015.
In a preview clip of Wednesday’s episode, Bullock sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an open conversation about motherhood.
“To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us,” the actress explains. “And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies.”
“It’s the mother-child dynamic,” Willow comments. “There is no colour.”
“Maybe one day that will go away,” the “Ocean’s 8” star replies. “Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes.”
Bullock’s episode of “Red Table Talk” comes out on Dec. 1 on Facebook Watch.