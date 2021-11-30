Apple is celebrating the year in music.

On Tuesday, the winners of the third annual Apple Music Awards were announced, with the Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, and H.E.R. taking home top prizes.

The Weeknd won the award for Global Artist of the Year, thanks to hits from his 2020 album After Hours, which also holds the record for most streamed R&B/Soul album in its first week.

The single “Blinding Lights” ranks as one of the top 20 Shazamed songs of all time.

“I’m so grateful for this huge honour and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported,” the Weeknd said in a statement.

Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo had a blockbuster year, winning Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Sour, and Song of the Year for “Drivers License”.

“I did my first interview for ‘Drivers License’ with Apple Music, and so much has happened since then,” Rodrigo said. “It’s truly surreal. Thank you to Apple Music for these amazing awards.”

Winning the Songwriter of the Year award was H.E.R., who released the acclaimed album Back of My Mind in 2021.

“I am very honoured and blessed to receive this recognition,” H.E.R. said. “As a young Black and Filipino artist, and a woman who is on the stage giving my all, there’s no doubt that representation is important. Thank you so much, Apple Music.”

Other awards went to International Artist of the Year winners Wizkid from Nigeria, Aya Nakamura from France, RIN from Germany, Official Hige Dandism from Japan, and Scriptonite from Russia.