Aaron Carter is walking away from his engagement.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer announced that he and fiancée Melanie Martin “have decided to go our separate ways,” and referenced “a very big lie.”

The split comes just a week after the couple welcomed their first child.

In a string of tweets, Carter claimed Martin had been communicating with his twin sister Angel, who, along with their brother Nick, took out a restraining order against him in 2019, citing alleged threats to kill Nick’s wife and her baby.

Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

In his tweets about the split, Carter called out his “conniving deceiving family” and claimed that they had tried to put him in prison and put him under a conservatorship.

I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court. I’m in shocked this is horrible 🥺 — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

I can’t even shed a tear. I’m in utter shock i’ve been lied to for two years my family won’t leave me alone they try to ruin everything no I’m a single father 🥺 The worst part about it is she knew what they were doing to me and she lied to me for two years https://t.co/wnU78pwuKG — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

He later added, “I don’t have a family now” and accused Martin of betraying him.

I don’t have a family now. I was deceived and lied too. I can’t believe she betrayed this way. I gave her the world. There’s more to the story then meets the eye 👁🥺😔 My Heart hurts broken heart 💔 https://t.co/TF98X3HT9I — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

She told me she’s leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from 90 day fiancé … seems she’s had a back up plan this whole time oh and said I’ll never see my son again — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

Carter and Martin welcomed song Prince last Monday after 13 hours of labour.

In an Instagram post about the birth last week, Carter had kind words for Martin.

“I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god,” he wrote.