Aaron Carter is walking away from his engagement.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer announced that he and fiancée Melanie Martin “have decided to go our separate ways,” and referenced “a very big lie.”

The split comes just a week after the couple welcomed their first child.

In a string of tweets, Carter claimed Martin had been communicating with his twin sister Angel, who, along with their brother Nick, took out a restraining order against him in 2019, citing alleged threats to kill Nick’s wife and her baby.

In his tweets about the split, Carter called out his “conniving deceiving family” and claimed that they had tried to put him in prison and put him under a conservatorship.

He later added, “I don’t have a family now” and accused Martin of betraying him.

Carter and Martin welcomed song Prince last Monday after 13 hours of labour.

In an Instagram post about the birth last week, Carter had kind words for Martin.

“I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god,” he wrote.