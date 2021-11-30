Click to share this via email

The festive new trailer for the Peacock holiday film “The Housewives of the North Pole” has been released.

In the trailer, Trish (played by Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), a.k.a. the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, battle it out to keep their holiday title and prove to the other one that they can win without them.

A synopsis reads, “Trish and Diana have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years.

“But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Richards teased the upcoming flick on Instagram.

She posted the official poster, which includes the caption: “Two Best Friends. One Queen of Christmas.”

The film also stars Jearnest Corchado, Kyle Selig, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa, and Damon Dayoub.

“The Housewives of the North Pole” is released on Peacock December 9.