There’s no better way to kick off the annual Canadian Country Music Association Awards than with a tribute to our Canadian country queen, Shania Twain.

The 2021 CCMA Awards co-hosts Priyanka and Lindsay Ell kicked off the show with a medley of songs by Twain and Bonnie Raitt.

Wearing their best sequin outfits, the co-hosts brought some major sparkle to the stage to perform “Something To Talk About” by Raitt and Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”.

ET Canada Pride‘s Dallas Dixon caught up with the evening’s hosts on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony where they teased their duet.

“You can’t have two of the hottest musical acts out of Canada right now and not perform on the show,” “Canada’s Drag Race” season one winner Priyanka shared.

Watch part of the opening medley above.

The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD aired live on Monday, Nov. 29, on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada at 8 p.m. ET. There will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec. 3, at 9 p.m. ET.