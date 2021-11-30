The family of 9-year-old Astroworld Victim, Ezra Blount, will not accept Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral expenses.

On Nov. 5, 10 people died at the Astroworld Music Festival when crowds surged towards the stage. The youngest victim was Ezra Blount who fell from his father’s shoulders during the rush.

Texas Lawbook reports that Scott’s attorney sent an e-mail on Nov. 24 to families of the victims of the tragedy, repeating the rapper’s offer to pay for funeral costs for the victims. The Blount family’s attorney responded, “Your client’s offer is declined.”

He continued, “I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Over 100 lawsuits have been filed against the artist, the music festival, organizers and many others involved with the tragedy.