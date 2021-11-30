Several families of the 10 people who lost their lives after being injured during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance have rejected his offer to pay for their loved ones’ funeral expenses.

According to a report from The Associated Press, attorneys for the families of four of the victims said Tuesday that they received a letter from Scott’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, and have made it clear they are turning it down.

Among those are the family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount, confirming they would not accept Scott’s offer.

On Nov. 5, 10 people died at the Astroworld Music Festival when crowds surged towards the stage. The youngest victim was Ezra Blount who fell from his father’s shoulders during the rush.

Texas Lawbook reports that Scott’s attorney sent an email on Nov. 24 to families of the victims of the tragedy, repeating the rapper’s offer to pay for funeral costs for the victims. The Blount family’s attorney responded, “Your client’s offer is declined.”

He continued, “I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Over 100 lawsuits have been filed against the artist, the music festival, organizers and many others involved with the tragedy.