Billie Eilish is back in the hot seat for the fifth annual Time Capsule interview with Vanity Fair.

The video, released today, sees Eilish react to her interviews from the past four years, while also discussing the immense growth she’s encountered both personally and professionally.

In 2021 the seven-time Grammy winning artist has undergone many new changes. In the latest interview, Eilish, 19, confessed that she got two more tattoos since the last VF Time Capsule and she even revealed their location – something she said she would never do in the 2020 video, but has since changed her mind.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer also shared that her favourite movie has changed from “Fruitvale Station” to “I Origins”. But her biggest change is that she’s overcome her fear of public outings and being recognized.

“My attitude used to be like, ‘I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there. I used to not be able to go to a park or get food or get coffee, it freaked me out. In the last year I have been opened up to it,” Eilish said, adding that switching to blonde has helped. “Being able to feel confident in stepping outside without a hat and a hood and glasses and a mask and a jacket, it’s so much better and you don’t have to live like that.”

Eilish debuted her blonde hair on the cover of her June 2021 British Vogue issue, and in the video she noted that fans immediately claimed that it was a shift in style as well, and thought that the singer was done with taking fashion risks. However, when she described her current style in three words, Eilish assured fans that she will never stop using style as an outlet for self expression.

“I’m so much more open to stuff now…So I would say: Anything Goes Period” Eilish told VF. “[British Vogue is] not a new style, it’s one thing I wore. Literally the thing that I’ve been preaching about since I first started is to wear what you want. Dress how you want. Act how you want. Talk how you want. Be how you want. That’s all I’ve ever said.”

Certainly, over the course of a year, Eilish has learned a thing or two, but the main revelation is that she learned how to feel more confident, and that it’s more than okay if some people don’t like her.

“I feel a lot of pressure, but back then I was more loved – I was pretty loved overall, to be honest. And I was scared because I wanted to keep that love,” said Eilish. “But now tons of people hate me, and I’m not worried anymore. If you like me you like me, and if you don’t, you don’t.”