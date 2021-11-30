Avril Lavigne isn’t shy about getting tattoos and her next one might be a little different.

The punk singer stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about her new album, but also opened up about romance.

The host pointed out that Lavigne’s boyfriend Mod Sun has a large tattoo of “Avril” on his neck in dedication to the singer.

When asked whether she has any tattoos of Mod Sun, the 37-year-old singer answered, “Not yet.”

DeGeneres prompted her, asking whether she would be willing to get one in the future. Lavigne answered, “Probably!”

The two joked about bringing a tattoo artist out immediately to do it to laughs from the audience.

The “Bite Me” singer also opened up about how she missed going on tour due to the pandemic.

“I took a four year break, and then I put out an album and I was on tour. In the pandemic, half that tour got cancelled,” she explained. She later continued, “I have a world tour next year, so I’m really eager to get back out and play shows again.”

Avril Lavigne and Ellen DeGeneres – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Avril Lavigne – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Lavigne’s Head Above Water tour began Sept. 14, 2019, but was cancelled only a month later due to the pandemic.

The singer released her new single “Bite Me” on Nov. 10 and announced she has a new album coming out. She has yet to reveal the name or release date.