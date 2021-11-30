Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss open up about their bond that’s grown over the past 20 years while talking about the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections” movie.

Moss tells Entertainment Weekly of her and Reeves’ effortless connection: “We’ve been through this experience together as partners.

“The only way I can describe it is like a soul friendship.”

Keanu Reeves. CREDIT: DAN WINTERS FOR EW

The upcoming fourth flick succeeds “The Matrix” (1999), “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003), and “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003).

When questioned on why he agreed to return to the series after a nearly 20-year hiatus, Reeves insists: “We had filmmakers who you wanted to say yes to,” adding: “[We had] material that you wanted to commit to, to give everything that you could to.”

The actor also discusses an early draft of the original script for the 1999 movie that featured a character who entered the Matrix world as a different sex.

“I think the studio wasn’t ready for that,” he shares.

Carrie-Anne Moss. CREDIT: DAN WINTERS FOR EW

He goes on to talk about the movie having heart, telling the mag: “Not that it needed it, but certainly the depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

Adding of the call he got from director Lana Wachowski to tell him about her idea for another sequel: “It was one of those phone calls where even though you’re at home, you stand up.”

Moss explains how she saw the new movie as a rare “opportunity to embody” the filmmaker’s love.

“I’ve never felt that way before, where I could see that I am an extension of her heart in playing this role,” she says.

“The Matrix Resurrections” lands in theatres and on HBO Max Dec. 22.