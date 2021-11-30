Click to share this via email

Zendaya’s style has Tom Holland in awe.

On Tuesday, the real-life couple and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” appeared together on the French talk show “Quotidien”, and looked back on some of Zendaya’s most iconic red carpet styles.

“It’s unreal though, it’s amazing,” Holland remarked, seeing some of the photos.

He also revealed that Zendaya’s friend and stylist Law Roach has been “slowly sort of breaking me out of my shell” when it comes to fashion, pointing to his multicoloured sweater.

Holland added that he has become “more and more comfortable” wearing unusual styles.

The actor has praised Zendaya’s fashion choices before, congratulating her for making history as the youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner in early November.