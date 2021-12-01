2021 was the year of The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, with both of the superstars releasing chart-topping hits, which took the top spots on YouTube’s list of most watched music videos in Canada.
The Weeknd’s dark video for “Save Your Tears” came in a thet No. 1 most viewed video, while Bieber’s “Peaches” took the No. 2 spot.
Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat also featured on the list of artists with the Top Music Videos in Canada this year:
- TheWeekndVEVO, The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (Official Music Video)
- JustinBieberVEVO, Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- LilNasXVEVO, Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (Official Video)
- OliviaRodrigoVEVO, Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license (Official Video)
- OliviaRodrigoVEVO, Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u (Official Video)
- HYBE LABELS, BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Butter’ Official MV
- Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [Official Video]
- Pooh Shiesty, Pooh Shiesty – Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk) [Official Music Video]
- dojacatVEVO, Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (Official Video) ft. SZA
- PoloGVEVO, Polo G – RAPSTAR (Official Video)
As well as watching music videos, Canadians also visited YouTube in 2021 to get informed, learn new skills and find joy.
This year’s Top Trending Videos in Canada included creators like MrBeast, who spent 50 hours buried underground in a glass coffin.
James Corden’s afternoon with Prince Harry was another hugely popular video:
Top Trending Videos in Canada
- MrBeast, I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive
- Mark Rober, Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)
- Dream, Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters
- Sidemen, SIDEMEN TINDER IN REAL LIFE 3
- NFL, The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
- The Late Late Show with James Corden, An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden
- America’s Got Talent, Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde’s Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional
- Forge Labs, I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft… Here’s What Happened
- Dude Perfect, Game Night Stereotypes
- SAD-ist, Hog Hunt | Dream SMP Animation
Elsewhere, this year’s Top Canadian Creators, Top Breakout Creators and Top Canadian Shorts Creators show the incredible ways in which Canadians adapted their content to help others during this challenging time.
Kallmekris and Jeenie.Weenie made people laugh out loud, while MadFit kept viewers active throughout the pandemic.
Shorts Creator NileRed performed quirky chemistry experiments and magician Chris Ramsay taught subscribers how to recreate magic tricks at home.
Top Canadian Creators
Top Canadian Breakout Creators
Canadian Shorts Creators – Rising Stars