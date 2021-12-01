Click to share this via email

2021 was the year of The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, with both of the superstars releasing chart-topping hits, which took the top spots on YouTube’s list of most watched music videos in Canada.

The Weeknd’s dark video for “Save Your Tears” came in a thet No. 1 most viewed video, while Bieber’s “Peaches” took the No. 2 spot.

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat also featured on the list of artists with the Top Music Videos in Canada this year:

As well as watching music videos, Canadians also visited YouTube in 2021 to get informed, learn new skills and find joy.

This year’s Top Trending Videos in Canada included creators like MrBeast, who spent 50 hours buried underground in a glass coffin.

James Corden’s afternoon with Prince Harry was another hugely popular video:

Top Trending Videos in Canada

Elsewhere, this year’s Top Canadian Creators, Top Breakout Creators and Top Canadian Shorts Creators show the incredible ways in which Canadians adapted their content to help others during this challenging time.

Kallmekris and Jeenie.Weenie made people laugh out loud, while MadFit kept viewers active throughout the pandemic.

Shorts Creator NileRed performed quirky chemistry experiments and magician Chris Ramsay taught subscribers how to recreate magic tricks at home.

Top Canadian Creators

Top Canadian Breakout Creators



Canadian Shorts Creators – Rising Stars