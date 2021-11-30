Brooke Shields speaks about attending Elizabeth Taylor’s wedding to Larry Fortensky with Michael Jackson on Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The “A Castle For Christmas” star appears on Barrymore’s “Drew’s News” segment, with Ross Mathews mentioning the dating rumours surrounding Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

They also discuss Davidson’s recent comments about his dating deal breaker; if you’re rude to a server you’re not getting a second date.

Next on the #DrewBarrymoreShow, “A Castle For Christmas” star @BrookeShields joins Drew and Ross Mathews at the Drew’s News desk. Then Chef @thelostkitchen stops by to whip up molasses cookies with candied ginger. Plus, “La Brea” star @chikeaokonkwo stops by to chat. pic.twitter.com/e7bu9TAv18 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 30, 2021

Mathews then says of one photo of Davidson and Kardashian: “They had matching pyjamas on. Did you see that picture? It was Pete, Kim, who else was there, Kris [Jenner] and Flavor Flav I think was in the picture with them… Remember that Liza Minelli wedding where Michael Jackson was there…”

Shields, who was very close friends with Jackson, replies: “I was at the Elizabeth Taylor one and that was truly like ‘what?'”

Barrymore asks, “You went with Michael Jackson to the wedding?”

Michael Jackson and Brooke Shields hug at the Grammy Awards February 26, 1993 in Los Angeles, CA. Credit: John Barr/Liaison/Getty — John Barr/Liaison/Getty

Shields responds, “Yes, to the wedding and because Michael had to walk her down the aisle, I had to dance with Larry Fortensky because technically I was the mother of the bride.

“I was like, ‘You can’t do this to me. Please don’t do this to me. She doesn’t even want me at her wedding.’”

Mathews insists, “Well of course she did,” to which Shields says: “Well I mean we weren’t like friends and then the first dance came and Michael danced with Elizabeth and I was like, ‘Oh God, no.’”

The wedding was Taylor’s eighth and final trip down the aisle before she passed away on March 23, 2011. She was married to Fortensky from 1991 to 1996, with the ceremony which Shields attended taking place at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Meanwhile, “A Castle For Christmas” starring Shields, with a Barrymore cameo, is currently streaming on Netflix.