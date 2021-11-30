Click to share this via email

Celebs remembered Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 45th birthday on Nov. 29.

The late “Black Panthers” actor died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. His death shocked the world but his legacy will always remain.

Boseman’s “Black Panthers” co-star Michael B. Jordan paid tribute to the late actor by changing his Instagram profile photo to an image of the two stars posing back to back. Jordan also posted an Instagram Story remembering the “king”‘s “life choices” and how they impact him daily, calling Boseman “focused passionate loving poised strong & fearless”.

Fellow co-star Lupita Nyong’o shared an Instagram photo of the two embracing, letting it speak for it’s self, with no written caption.

Viola Davis shared a touching compilation video of Boseman from People magazine:

“Happy birthday in Heaven! Oh how you’re missed…..your talent, your heart, your legacy!,” Davis wrote in the caption. “Love you King..forever.”

Kerry Washington tweeted her own message to the late star:

Happy Birthday in heaven, King #ChadwickBoseman 🙏🏾🖤 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 29, 2021

A photo of Boseman was also shared on his verified Instagram account with a spirited caption:

On Boseman’s birthday, Wakanda Forever was trending on Twitter as fans honoured the late Black Panther.