Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have broken up.

A source tells ET that former Hamilton co-stars have recently split. The couple were together for six years, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018.

Ramos announced their engagement in an Instagram post posing with a ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“I love you Jas. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I’m honoured and Blessed to marry you,” he wrote at the time.

Since meeting during dress rehearsals for Hamilton in 2014, the couple have gone on to find success on stage and screen.

Ramos recently starred in the film adaptation “In the Heights” and will feature in the upcoming “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, while Cephas Jones is starring in the acclaimed series “Blindspotting”.

ET Canada has reached out to the actors’ reps for comment.