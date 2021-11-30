Khloe Kardashian wishes her daughter would learn to “live in a mess.”

In a video for “Mom Confessions” from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the star came clean about some of her mommy fails.

Kardashian admitted that she allows her daughter True to do something she swore she never would.

“When we go out to restaurants, I do give True my iPhone to watch YouTube so I don’t have to hear her freak out,” she reluctantly admitted to the camera.

In a surprising reveal, when asked about a trait of hers that her children inherited, the one she dislikes is being almost “too organized.”

“I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place. I’m very regimented and I don’t want that for True, but she already has so much of that,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star explained.

She continued, “I feel bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from – not from me. That’s what she does and I always just try to mess things up and tell her ‘it’s okay to live in a mess’ although I’m cringing inside, I don’t want her to cringe. So, she has that and I wish she didn’t.

Despite some of her setbacks and struggles, Kardashian admitted that her favourite part about being a mother is “all of it.”