“And Just Like That…” the “Sex and the City” revival is almost here!

“Put your favourite heels on” because HBO Max dropped a new trailer Tuesday for the upcoming fashion-filled series, giving fans another glamorous look at Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

Photo: HBO Max/ WarnerMedia

“The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner anything’s possible,” Carrie says in the trailer, as she is seen co-hosting a podcast.

The first two episodes will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays with the final episode airing on Feb. 3, 2022.

Are you ready for a new chapter? #AndJustLikeThat premieres Dec 9 on @HBOmax. pic.twitter.com/QEyaT1nxW1 — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) November 30, 2021

“And Just Like That…” “follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” as outlined in the show’s description.