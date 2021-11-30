The Duke of Cambridge visited the city of Leeds in the north of England in order to meet with Afghan refugees who were recently evacuated from their war-torn home.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Prince William took time to listen to the stories of those who fled to the U.K., as well as meeting with members of local communities who have come together to support those in need.

Local authorities, hotels, community organisations and charities such as the @refugeecouncil are working together to ensure Afghan refugees are properly welcomed, and receive the help they need to rebuild their lives here in the UK. pic.twitter.com/0KepvPuCbQ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2021

During his visit, the duke learned about the clothes and essentials which have kindly been donated. The father of George, Charlotte and Louis also watched a group of children playing together.

Some of the refugees who William spoke with just recently arrived in England, while others who have been in the country for several years spoke about the challenges they faced as they rebuilt their lives.

William also visited visited a nearby youth-led charity called CATCH, which provides weekly activity sessions for children evacuated from Afghanistan.