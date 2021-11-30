Actors ranging from Bela Lugosi to Christopher Lee to Gary Oldman have sank their teeth in to the role of Dracula, and Nicolas Cage is now the latest to play the blood-drinking Transylvanian count.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Pig” star has signed on to play Dracula in “Renfield”, Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror flick focused on the vampire’s infamous henchman, to be played by Nicholas Hoult (currently seen opposite Elle Fanning in “The Great”).

Set to be directed by Chris McKay (“The Lego Batman Movie”, “The Tomorrow War”), “Renfield” is being “a modern-day adventure story that is comedic in tone.”

While plot details are scarce, given the comedy background of the film’s screenwriter Ryan Ridley (his credits include Fox sitcom “Ghosted” and Adult Swim’s animated hit “Rick and Morty”), it seems likely that Cage could be ready to unleash one of his most over-the-top performances ever.