Meadow Walker celebrates the life of her father.

On the 8th anniversary of Paul Walker’s death, his daughter took to Instagram to help celebrate his legacy.

She shared a tender family picture of Paul holding her as a baby with the caption: “I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

READ MORE: Meadow Walker Lands Her First Vogue Cover, ‘A Dream Come True’

The model also encouraged people to support the Paul Walker Foundation created after her father.

She wrote:

“Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to #DoGood. Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it’s needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process. From building schools, to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you 💜⭐️💓💙”

READ MORE: Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan In Tropical Dominican Republic Wedding

Walked shared a tribute post from the official Paul Walker Instagram account to her stories.

“Fast and Furious” co-stars also took to Instagram to share their thoughts on this day.

Jordana Brewster shared a framed photo of the star with the simple words: “8 years.”

READ MORE: Meadow Walker Wishes Late Father Paul Walker Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Pic

Tyrese Gibson posted a short video compilation of moments of Paul and Gibson over the years. He was unable to sleep on the anniversary and said:

“I couldn’t sleep last night and when I finally closed my eyes this morning it was around 7am something was wrestling with my mind and spirit last night and I just realized what I was feeling….. Today 8 years ago we lost our dear brother, one of my best friends and truly someone who had my back….”

Paul died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013. The actor was at an event for his charity.