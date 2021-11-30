It’s no secret that fans of “Game of Thrones” would have happily tuned in for two more seasons of the HBO hit.

However, if George R.R. Martin, the author of the books upon which the show is based, had his way the series would have been extended from eight seasons to 10.

In an E! News excerpt from James Andrew Miller’s new book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontier, Martin’s agent, Paul Haas, confirms that the author flew to New York to plead with HBO exec Richard Plepler, the network’s former CEO, to extend the series.

“George would fly to New York to have lunch with Plepler, to beg him to do 10 seasons of 10 episodes because there was enough material for it and to tell him it would be a more satisfying and more entertaining experience,” Haas said.

While HBO was definitely up for more seasons, “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were not.

“Dan and Dave were tired, rightfully so. They were done, and wanted to move on, so they cut it short and then negotiations became, how many seasons can we stretch this out? Because of course HBO wanted more,” Haas explained.

“George loves Dan and Dave, but after season five, he did start to worry about the path they were going because George knows where the story goes. He started saying, ‘You’re not following my template,'” Haas added.

“I wish it had run for 10 years. I think that would’ve given us a little more time in the later seasons to end it. But that might be just because I’m still trying to end it in these books here,” Martin said in the book.

“I’m working on The Winds of Winter even now as I have been for the best part of a decade,” said Martin of his oft-delayed sixth novel in the series. “And hopefully I’m going to get to that end soon and then people can argue about which ending they like better.”