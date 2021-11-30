Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez is setting some TikTok users straight.

The singer shared a TikTok featuring her reaction to Dr. Dawn Bantel’s explanation of “heavy drinking.”

The doctor explained, “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men,” which earned raised eyebrows from Gomez.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Launches New Mental Health Platform ‘Wondermind’

She continued, “And 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

Gomez reacted sheepishly to this fact, avoiding eye contact with the camera as a joke.

One TikTok user did not find it so funny, commenting, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez’s Mom Received Body-Shaming Messages After Surviving Near-Death Battle With Pneumonia

The “Rare” singer had no patience for the accusation and responded, “It was a joke a**.”

The user deleted their comment and her caption for the TikTok has been changed to “it’s a joke.”

In 2017, Gomez received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa as she battled Lupus. She revealed to “The Today show” that the chance of her illness returning has fallen to 3 to 5 per cent.