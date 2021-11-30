Mitchell Tenpenny is doing his part to make the holiday season merry and bright with the release of his new single “I Hope It Snows” with singer-songwriter (and let’s not forget, his fiancée) Meghan Patrick, along with an accompanying music video.

The video for “I Hope It Snows” was shot by director Jay Curtis Miller at a cozy Nashville-area cabin, and marks the second second music video the couple has filmed together, following 2020’s “Neon Christmas”.

The couple got engaged last week after Tenpenny popped the question at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville, where they first met. “I met Meghan here so it was the perfect place — and hey, I got engaged ‘at the end of a bar!’” Tenpenny told People.

READ MORE: Meghan Patrick Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Mitchell Tenpenny At The Bar Where They First Met: ‘I Did Not Expect This’

According to Patrick, she’d always “thought there would be all these things I would have said. And all I could get out was ‘Yes!’ Then we both awkwardly stumbled around trying to get the ring on my finger.”

“I Hope It Snows” appears on Mitchell’s new Christmas album, Naughty List.