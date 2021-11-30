Vanessa Lachey is saying goodbye to her dog Wookie, who died recently at the age of 15.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star shared a tribute to her beloved pet on Instagram.

“My Beautiful Wookie. You made me a Mama and us a family,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of Wookie running with a ball in his mouth.

“You taught me more than you will ever know. The last 15 years have been the best years of my life, a HUGE part of that is because of you,” she continued.

“Everyone Loved you, Mr Wookerson. Now all the doggies in Heaven get to have you,” Lachey concluded. “We Love You & will miss you.”

Some Lachey’s celebrity followers responded by offering their sympathy, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Tiffani Thiessen, Kerry Washington, and Nikki and Brie Bella.