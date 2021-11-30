Blake Shelton may want to dash off a note of apology to Taylor Swift.

In a clip from Shelton’s Monday-night appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s new show “That’s My Jam” alongside fellow “Voice” coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, they’re tasked with singing some verses from Swift’s “Shake It Off”.

Spoiler alert: it does not go well for Shelton.

The coaches are divided into teams of two, with Clarkson paired with Legend while Shelton is teamed with Grande, for a game of “Slay it Don’t Spray It”, in which they sing random karaoke songs but must correctly finish each line of the lyrics; if the lyrics aren’t correct, the microphone sprays water in the faces of both team members.

After a few songs, the four are confronted with “Shake It Off”, with Shelton singing the lyrics as if he’s never heard the song before — even causing Grande to jokingly exit their booth at one point.

Finally, Shelton must complete the “Fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake” line, causing he and Grande to get doused with water when he mistakenly sings “Breakers gonna break, break, break, break, break.”

Watch the “Voice” crew tackle “Shake It Off” just after the 3:35 mark in the video above.