Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t seen the latest episode of “The Voice”.

Things are getting tough on “The Voice” now they’re down to the final 10 contestants.

Tuesday’s episode was an emotional one, as Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado, Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes, and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple found themselves in the bottom three.

Blake Shelton said, according to Yahoo!, “It’s hard to put together reasoning that makes sense, why people are in the bottom three, because everybody at this point, it makes no sense… You’re all so talented. But it just is what it is.”

Grande then said, “I have to say, this is the craziest… How is this the three? I don’t understand.

“This, to me, does not make any sense. And I say this with so much love and affection for everybody, because everyone is so brilliant on the show, but you have been a vocal titan, Holly.”

Legend insisted he was also “so stunned” about the Maple result, calling her “one of the best people on this season.”

Legend’s team member then belted out an epic version of the Empire Cast and V. Bozeman’s “What Is Love”, which in the end was enough to nab herself a spot in the final eight.

Legend said the performance “was so soulful, so powerful, so emotional, so technically perfect, and it just felt so meaningful in this moment when you knew that everything was on the line.”

Maple, who struggled with dyslexia as a child and was working full time as a security guard until recently, gushed, “Thank you. This show really saved me. I have never been so free. I fell in love with music even more. Tonight I fought, and when you fight, it’s in God’s hands.”