Cameron Bailey has been appointed CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival.

In announcing the news, TIFF’s board of directors cited their confidence in Bailey’s ability to steer the non-profit organization through an ever-changing industry.

Bailey ascends to the top job after serving as co-head with Joana Vicente, who left her post to become CEO of the Sundance Institute on Oct. 31.

Bailey previously served as TIFF’s artistic director under former CEO Piers Handling, and was co-director before that.

He began his career at TIFF in 1990 as a seasonal film programmer, and previously worked in the media as a film critic.

The news comes as TIFF also announces that Jeffrey Remedios, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Canada, has been named TIFF’s new chair of the board. He replaces Jennifer Tory who has held the role since 2016.

Remedios touted Bailey’s leadership in a release issued Tuesday, saying: “There is no one better suited to drive TIFF forward.”

Bailey called it “both a joy and an enormous responsibility” to lead the cultural organization.

“I’m indebted to TIFF’s founders and to each of TIFF’s previous leaders for building an organization dedicated to making positive change in the world for filmgoers, filmmakers, and all the professionals who make movies matter,” he said in a release.

In addition to running the September film festival, TIFF’s endeavours include various events at TIFF Bell Lightbox, a downtown film hub with five cinemas, learning and entertainment facilities.

