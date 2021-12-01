Vin Diesel penned an emotional message to Paul Walker on the eighth anniversary of his death Tuesday.

Diesel shared a snap of Walker’s daughter Meadow, 23, and his own daughter Hania, 13, from Meadow’s recent wedding forwhich he walked her down the aisle.

The actor’s message to his late friend included, “So much to tell you… I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in ‘F4’ where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom…’ When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, ‘what’s on your mind?’

“You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong.”

Diesel explained how Walker, who died in 2013 at age 40, urged him to “go in there and actually cut the umbilical cord,” adding that “it will be the best day of your life.”

He shared that Walker was talking from experience after “having an angel” of his own.

Diesel went on, “It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile.”

He explained how Meadow asked Hania to be her maid of honour, insisting Walker had a way of knowing what was going to happen.

Meadow Walker also shared a touching post on Instagram Tuesday: