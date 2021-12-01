Jimmy Kimmel is taking the weirdness of Elf on the Shelf to new levels.

On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host debuted his new parody of the classic Christmas character, featuring Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

“If you don’t know the Elf on the Shelf, Santa sends an army of miniature demons to spy on and rat out your kids,” he explained. “It should be called Narc in the Dark. Not only is it weird, and it’s super weird, it’s having the opposite effect on our son, who’s now doing bad things just to get the attention from the Elf on the Shelf.”

Of course, as Kimmel said, “When it comes to spying on us, the elf has got a lot of competition,” introducing the parody.

In the fake ad, “No secret is safe,” from Zuck on a Truck.

“With the power of Facebook’s massive database, your personal Mark Zuckerberg knows absolutely everything,” the parody ad’s narrator reads. “Zuck on a Truck can tell if you’ve been naughty or nice. He knows every website you’ve ever visited, every place you’ve ever lived, every friend you’ve ever made, every love you’ve ever lost, every schoolmate you’ve stalked — Zuck on a Truck even knows when you’ll die!”