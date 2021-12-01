Weeks after the tragic events on the set of the film “Rust”, actor Alec Baldwin is sitting down for his first interview about the accident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Speaks On Camera For First Time Since Halyna Hutchins’ Death: ‘It’s A One In A Trillion Event’

On Tuesday’s “Good Morning America”, co-anchor George Stephanopoulos announced he sat down with Baldwin for a lengthy interview that will air in a two-hour special Wednesday night.

AN @ABC EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos has the 1st exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin following the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust.” Watch the primetime special event TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uX5jiEkQgG — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 1, 2021

“I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC,” Stephanopoulos said. “This was the most intense I’ve ever experienced.

“It was so raw. As you can imagine he’s devastated, but he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question.”

Stephanopoulos added that Baldwin “talked about Halyna Hutchins, he talked about meeting with her family as well. Went through in detail what happened on that day, and I have to tell you, I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Wants Police Officers On Film And TV Sets To Ensure Gun Safety

The two-hour special will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC News, and next week “20/20” will air a two-hour episode delving deeper into the events of the tragic shooting.

The accident occurred on Oct. 21, on the set of “Rust”, when Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza after being handed a loaded gun that he was told was empty.