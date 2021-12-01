Kelly Osbourne took a swipe at a U.S. publication on her Instagram for asking for a comment about an unneccessary story.

The reality TV star called out the National Enquirer for emailing to ask for a statement, claiming they were running a piece about her putting “on a tremendous amount of weight” lately.

The email stated they had sources claiming doctors had said she was more likely to contract COVID-19, adding she had “been dealing with the stress of her relapse by eating.”

Osbourne told fans: “This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis,” adding that fans should email the editor to let him know what they think about the publication “fat shaming” her.

She added, “This has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter.”

Osbourne opened up about briefly relapsing after nearly four years of sobriety back in April.

She told “Extra“, “I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f*** it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it.”

Osbourne said of her struggles with alcohol, “This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It’s never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go through you can help other people. That’s why I came clean, I could have sat here and nobody would know.”