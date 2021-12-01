After knocking it out of the park last year, Trevor Noah is coming back to host the 64th Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2022.

The news was announced Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America”, with Noah himself there to celebrate.

READ MORE: Jon Batiste Leads Grammys With 11 Nominations, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish & Olivia Rodrigo Among Top Nominees

EXCLUSIVE: @Trevornoah is returning to host the #Grammys on @CBS for the second time 🎶 He says making the decision to host was easy: “It’s a front-row ticket to the best music concert of all time.” pic.twitter.com/K7JH2oFVdn — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 1, 2021

“We’re back. 2022. Hopefully it’s gonna be the full show,” Noah said. “Everybody’s gonna be there, we’re excited to celebrate a record night.”

Talking about his decision to host after taking on the difficult task of MCing the socially distanced 63rd annual show earlier this year, Noah remarked, “I realized how important it is for me on the night, like as a host I serve so many purposes. If I’m not there, who lifts Kevin Hart into his seat?”

He joked, “I give Jay-Z emotional support, he’s very nervous.”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus & Machine Gun Kelly React To Grammy Snubs

In a statement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics. We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

Nominees for the 2022 Grammys were announced last week, with 10 nominees in each of the top categories for the first time. Top nominees include Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7), and Olivia Rodrigo (7).