Dakota Johnson is on the cover of the December/January issue of Town & Country magazine and is serving major looks.

Inside she channels her inner Disney villain, giving us all the Cruella de Vil vibes in a black-and-white faux-fur coat.

Photo: Amanda Demme, Styled by: Kate Young, assisted by Taryn Bossi

The actress sat down with T&C‘s Mickey Rapkin and tapped into the energy from that “post-vaccine return to joy.” It’s the same energy she has during each dance party at every promotion for her upcoming film “The Lost Daughter”. Johnson summed up that joyous post-pandemic feeling, “The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f***ing rage.”

In the interview, Johnson discussed the film, which is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. She plays Nina: “This girl who is so much more than she appears to be and is so hungry to be seen.” Sharing her thoughts on her raw character, Johnson said, “It was an honesty that I hadn’t seen in a film about women who are imperfect and cut open and not always pretty.”

Photo: Amanda Demme, Styled by: Kate Young, assisted by Taryn Bossi

The actress revealed that conversations took place with her own mother that touched on the same topics that “The Lost Daughter” explores, such as motherhood, sacrifice, self-worth and regret.

“I actually spoke to her a few weeks ago. I was like, ‘Is there something that you dreamed of doing that you never did?’ And she said, ‘No. I wanted to be a mother, and I wanted to have a family.’ That was her thing,” Johnson explained.

Gyllenhaal also commented on how Johnson sought out the project.

“Dakota said to me, ‘I want to go deep. I want to do a film where I get to explore the things that are on my mind. And some of those things are unusual and painful.’”

Photo: Amanda Demme, Styled by: Kate Young, assisted by Taryn Bossi

The “Fifty Shades” star spoke on another of her upcoming films — this time she will serve as director.

Johnson recalled how the opportunity proposed itself: “We talked about someone else directing, but then I was dreaming about it, having ideas all the time. It’s in my bones, this story. I’m like, ‘Is this too soon?’ But it’s happening. I’m gonna do it.”

The 2022 project has not been announced but will take place on a “mythical island.”

Johnson’s cover issue of Town & Country hits newsstands on Dec. 7.